#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 7, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Russia's Sistema to sell 0.8 pct of MTS to MTS subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema said:

* Sistema to sell 0.8 pct of MTS per tender offer

* Sistema subsidiary Sistema Finance will sell 16,038,892 ordinary shares of MTS to MTS subsidiary Stream Digital for a total consideration of 4.65 billion roubles ($80 million)

* As a result of the transaction, Sistema Group's effective stake in the share capital of MTS will remain unchanged at 50.03 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.0970 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

