BRIEF-Russia's VTB 2-month net profit rises to RUB 20.4 bln

March 28 (Reuters) - VTB:

* Net profit in 2M 2017 increased 10 times to 20.4 billion roubles ($357.73 million) compared to net profit of 2.1 billion for 2M 2016

* In 2M 2017, net interest income was 72.9 billion roubles, up 14.4 percent year-on-year

* In 2M 2017, net fee and commission income grew 6.0 percent year-on-year to 12.3 billion roubles

* Total provision charges amounted to 19.4 billion roubles in 2M 2017, down 36.8 percent yoy

* The NPL ratio was 6.6 percent of total gross loans as of Feb 28, 2017, up 20 bps year-to-date

* The NPL coverage ratio was 104.4 percent (31 December 2016: 104.6 percent)