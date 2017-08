April 20 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group says:

* Q1 net retail sales rose 26.4 percent year on year to 291.5 billion roubles ($5.16 billion).

* Q1 like-for-like sales grew 7.3 percent year on year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4630 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)