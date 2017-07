July 20 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Q2 total net retail sales grew 27.7 percent year-on-year to 318.9 billion roubles ($5.41 billion);​

* Q2 like-for-like sales up 6.6 percent year on year.