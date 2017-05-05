BRIEF-Trans World Entertainment Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc:
* Ruth’S Hospitality Group, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $105.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $106 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc - for q1 of 2017, company-owned comparable restaurant sales increased 0.7 pct
* Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc - reaffirms full year 2017 outlook
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $417.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)
May 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as a rise in oil prices offset concerns regarding ongoing political turmoil in the United States.