July 3RVH Inc

* Says it bought back 14,200 shares for 10 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sept. 9, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 34,700 shares for 24.9 million yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/V63gsZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)