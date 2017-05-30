FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ryanair CFO says 'a little less optimistic' than rivals on summer fare levels
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 5:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ryanair CFO says 'a little less optimistic' than rivals on summer fare levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan:

* says sees average fares down 5 percent in 6 months to end September; down 8 percent in six months to end March 2018

* says 'a little less optimistic on pricing' over summer than some rivals

* Says numbers of potential extra Boeing orders unclear but would likely come in 'ones or twos'; could be comparable to earlier order increase from 175 to 183

* Says not expecting lease extensions and extra orders to impact target of 130 million passengers in year to end-March 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

