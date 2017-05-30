BRIEF-Ryanair says may buy an extra 4 or 5 planes from Boeing

May 30 (Reuters) - Ryanair
* CEO says looking at 4 or 5 extra 737s from Boeing in addition to current order
* CEO says some UK investors might be forced to sell shares as a result of brexit
* CEO says Q1 yields are strong
* CEO says hope by Q1 of 2018 that Air Europa passengers transferring from ryanair flights in madrid
* COO says has spoken to large number of airports across europe about possible placing of planes displaced from uk due to brexit
* speaking to analysts on conference call Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)