BRIEF-Ryanair says may buy an extra 4 or 5 planes from Boeing

May 30 (Reuters) - Ryanair

* CEO says looking at 4 or 5 extra 737s from Boeing in addition to current order

* CEO says some UK investors might be forced to sell shares as a result of brexit

* CEO says Q1 yields are strong

* CEO says hope by Q1 of 2018 that Air Europa passengers transferring from ryanair flights in madrid

* COO says has spoken to large number of airports across europe about possible placing of planes displaced from uk due to brexit

* speaking to analysts on conference call Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)