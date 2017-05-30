FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ryanair says may buy an extra 4 or 5 planes from Boeing
May 30, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ryanair says may buy an extra 4 or 5 planes from Boeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Ryanair

* CEO says looking at 4 or 5 extra 737s from Boeing in addition to current order

* CEO says some UK investors might be forced to sell shares as a result of brexit

* CEO says Q1 yields are strong

* CEO says hope by Q1 of 2018 that Air Europa passengers transferring from ryanair flights in madrid

* COO says has spoken to large number of airports across europe about possible placing of planes displaced from uk due to brexit

* speaking to analysts on conference call Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

