3 months ago
BRIEF-Rye Patch Gold says Florida Canyon Mine poured 3,094 ounces of gold in May 2017 vs 485 ounces of gold poured in April
June 2, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Rye Patch Gold says Florida Canyon Mine poured 3,094 ounces of gold in May 2017 vs 485 ounces of gold poured in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Rye Patch Gold Corp:

* Rye Patch Gold - Florida Canyon mine has poured 3,094 ounces of gold for month of may 2017 versus 485 ounces of gold poured in month of April 2017

* Rye Patch Gold Corp - plans to sell its 3,094 ounces of gold into its forward gold price contract facility priced at approximately us$1,275

* Florida Canyon mine progressing toward commercial production in Q3

* Rye Patch Gold Corp - in May, Florida canyon mine mined 1.174 million tons (1.07 million tonnes) of material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

