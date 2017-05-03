BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Ryerson Holding Corp
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40 ; revenues were $814.5 million for the first quarter of 2017, up 15.9 percent from the year-ago period
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $783.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ryerson Holding Corp- Ryerson anticipates higher average selling prices in the second quarter of 2017
* Ryerson Holding Corp- intends to issue second quarter 2017 guidance in the second half of june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.