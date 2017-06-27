BRIEF-American Tower prices senior notes offering
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
June 27 Ryerson Holding Corp-
* Anticipates revenue in the range of $865 million to $875 million for the second quarter of 2017 - sec filing
* Ryerson Holding Corp - expects second quarter 2017 net income attributable to ryerson holding corporation in the range of $0 million to $2 million
* Ryerson Holding Corp - adjusted ebitda, excluding lifo is expected to be in the range of $48 million to $50 million for the second quarter of 2017
* Ryerson Holding Corp - "continues to see improved demand when viewed against the year ago period" Source text: (bit.ly/2tUBXa5) Further company coverage:
* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion