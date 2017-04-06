BRIEF-Ryerson provides Q1 2017 guidance and announces conference call to be held on May 4

April 6 (Reuters) - Ryerson Holding Corp

* Ryerson provides first quarter 2017 guidance and announces conference call to be held on May 4, 2017

* Ryerson Holding Corp - Anticipates higher revenue for Q1 of 2017 compared to Q4 of 2016

* Ryerson Holding Corp - Expects Q1 2017 net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation in range of $12 million to $15 million

* Ryerson Holding Corp - Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Lifo is expected to be in range of $53 million to $55 million for Q1 of 2017

* Ryerson Holding Corp - Ryerson anticipates higher average selling prices in Q1 of 2017

* Ryerson Holding Corp - Ryerson's end markets as measured in shipments per day showed sequential quarterly growth in nearly all sectors in Q1

* Ryerson Holding Corp - Recent increases in chrome prices, driven by supply tightening, have positively impacted stainless steel prices in Q1 of 2017

* Ryerson Holding Corp - "Current demand conditions appear favorable when viewed against year ago period"

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S