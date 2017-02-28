FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ryman Hospitality Q4 FFO per diluted share $1.48
February 28, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 6 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc:

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says declares Q1 2017 dividend of $0.80 per share

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - intends to pay $3.20 per share annualized dividend in 2017, a 7 percent increase over full year 2016

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says issues full year 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue view $315.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly FFO per diluted share $ 1.48

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.51

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says anticipate flat to modest year-over-year growth in hospitality revenue in 2017

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees full year FFO per diluted share in range $4.94 to $5.34

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - expect both revPAR and total revPAR growth in 2017 in range of 0% - 3%

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees 2017 adjusted FFO $264.5 million - $285.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

