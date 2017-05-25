FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ryohin Keikaku likely to see Q1 operating profit rise to about 12 bln yen-Nikkei
May 25, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ryohin Keikaku likely to see Q1 operating profit rise to about 12 bln yen-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku Co's revenue from operations; the equivalent of sales, is seen up 6 percent at around 93 billion yen for three months through May - Nikkei

* For the full year through Feb 2018, Ryohin Keikaku forecasts operating profit of 42.3 billion yen on 373.9 billion yen in revenue from operations - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2qTwQas) Further company coverage:

