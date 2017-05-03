BRIEF-Kesko April sales EUR 900.0 million
* SALES TOTALLED EUR 900.0 MILLION IN APRIL 2017, A GROWTH OF 11.0%.
May 4 Nikkei:
* Ryohin Keikaku to open Muji hotels in Beijing and Shenzhen in second half of 2017- Nikkei
* "Ryohin Keikaku aims to generate $161.9 million, or more than 40% of its fiscal 2017 operating profit, in East Asia, including China" - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2pZNJ4g) Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 68,400 ZLOTYS VERSUS 290,720 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BEIJING, May 15 China's top grain-producing provinces will pay greater subsidies to soybean farmers than corn growers as the country pushes to whittle a huge corn glut.