July 3 Ryosan Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 986,000 shares for 4.13 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 12

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.2 million shares for 5.07 billion yen in total, as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gyb9F7

