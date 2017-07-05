BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
July 5 Competition Commission South Africa:
* Says Dow, Dupont merger approved with conditions - FB post
* Dow to make available 81 maize hybrids,7 maize inbred lines to 3rd parties for licensing hybrids, inbreds in South Africa
* Dow is required to register Powercore, Enlist biotechnology traits in S.Africa within 2 years of approval of deal
* In relation to insecticides, Dow, Dupont required to divest Dupont's entire insecticide business Source text - (bit.ly/2tQS9fJ) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)