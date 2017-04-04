FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-S I2i Ltd says unit has entered into an asset transfer agreement with Sb Isat Fund
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 4, 2017 / 12:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-S I2i Ltd says unit has entered into an asset transfer agreement with Sb Isat Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - S I2i Limited:

* Pdf 1: S I2i Limited (Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd)

* Unit has on 3 April 2017 entered into an asset transfer agreement with Sb Isat Fund

* Affinity shall allot and issue an aggregate of 22.5 million new ordinary shares in capital of affinity to vendor

* Affinity shall allot and issue consideration shares at an issue price of S$0.28 for each consideration share to Sb Isat Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.