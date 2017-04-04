BRIEF-S I2i Ltd says unit has entered into an asset transfer agreement with Sb Isat Fund

April 4 (Reuters) - S I2i Limited:

* Pdf 1: S I2i Limited (Proposed Acquisition Of E-commerce Platform & Dilution Of Equity In Affinity Capital Pte Ltd)

* Unit has on 3 April 2017 entered into an asset transfer agreement with Sb Isat Fund

* Affinity shall allot and issue an aggregate of 22.5 million new ordinary shares in capital of affinity to vendor

* Affinity shall allot and issue consideration shares at an issue price of S$0.28 for each consideration share to Sb Isat Fund