BRIEF-S Immo FY EBITDA up at EUR 92.5 mln

April 5 (Reuters) - S Immo AG:

* Dividend totalling 0.40 planned euros

* EBITDA for financial year 2016 consequently increased to 92.5 million euros (2015: 88.7 mln euros)

* FY consolidated net income of 204.3 mln euros (2015: 77.2 mln euros)

* In current year, S IMMO plans to take advantage of favourable situation on several of its markets and is currently examining sale of some, also larger, properties

* Acquisitions are planned in cases where price level is still attractive and where opportunities are good

* FY revenues from hotel operations (Vienna Marriott and Budapest Marriott Hotel) amounted to 42.9 mln euros (2015: 45.5 mln euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)