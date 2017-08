May 30 (Reuters) - S IMMO AG:

* Q1 ‍TOTAL REVENUES REMAINED UP ON PREVIOUS YEAR AT EUR 46.5M (Q1 2016: EUR 46.3M)​

* Q1 ‍EBITDA OF EUR 19.5M (Q1 2016: EUR 20.3M)​

* Q1 ‍FFO II, WHICH INCLUDES GAINS ON PROPERTY SALES AND VALUATION GAINS ON PROPERTIES SOLD IN CURRENT YEAR, CAME TO EUR 10.1M (Q1 2016: EUR 9.3M)​

* ‍EBIT FOR Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 27.2M (Q1 2016: EUR 55.3M)​

* Q1 ‍NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD REACHED EUR 16.2M (Q1 2016: EUR 27.6M)​