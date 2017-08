April 14 (Reuters) - S P Setia Bhd

* KL East Sdn Bhd entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire the land for a cash consideration of 447.6 million RGT

* KL East Sdn entered conditional profit sharing agreement in relation to profit sharing of 20% of audited profit before taxation from development on land Source text: (bit.ly/2pftUlC) Further company coverage: