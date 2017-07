July 17 (Reuters) - Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd

* Group's retail and wholesale turnover increased by 2.1% for Q1 from 1 April to 30 June 2017

* It is anticipated that sales in Hong Kong and Macau markets will continue to improve in q2

* During first quarter from 1 April to 30 June 2017 same store sales fell 2.5%