Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz
BERLIN, July 6 Sweden-based auto maker Volvo is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG, the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
July 6 Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
* HSBC Institutional Trust services & Vendor have entered into termination agreement
* Pursuant to termination agreement, option agreement will be terminated
* Refers to termination of proposed acquisition of 107 Eunos Avenue 3, Singapore
* Deal between Sabana REIT & General Cars Fleet Management terminated in light of feedback from unitholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS LEASE WITH SOCIÉTÉ URIAGE FOR 2,300 SQUARE METER SITE NEWTIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)