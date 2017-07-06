July 6 Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* HSBC Institutional Trust services & Vendor have entered into termination agreement

* Pursuant to termination agreement, option agreement will be terminated

* Refers to termination of proposed acquisition of 107 Eunos Avenue 3, Singapore

* Deal between Sabana REIT & General Cars Fleet Management terminated in light of feedback from unitholders