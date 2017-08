Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care REIT Inc:

* Sabra reports fourth quarter 2016 results; updates Genesis sales process

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.62; qtrly normalized FFO per share$0.62; qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.59; qtrly normalized AFFO earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: