FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sabra Health Care reports Q1 FFO per share $0.54
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sabra Health Care reports Q1 FFO per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Sabra Health Care Reit Inc:

* Sabra reports first quarter 2017 results; increases quarterly common dividend by 2.4% to $0.43 per share; provides 2017 outlook; S&P, Fitch and Moody's place Sabra on rating watch positive

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.55

* Quarterly FFO per share $0.54

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.24 to $2.28

* On May 8, 2017, board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY AFFO per share attributable to common stockholders $2.22 - $2.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.