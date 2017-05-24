FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabre Corp expects to record charge of about $80 mln-$100 mln, before taxes
May 24, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sabre Corp expects to record charge of about $80 mln-$100 mln, before taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp

* Sabre corp - expects to record charge of about $80 million to $100 million, before taxes - sec filing

* Sabre corp - ‍impairment charge represents a non-cash expense in q2 of 2017​

* Sabre says impairment charge to result in material impact on sabre’s financial results

* Sabre - ‍expects to record charge for impairment of previously capitalized net costs, other assets related to contract with air berlin plc & co luftverkehrs kg​

* Sabre corp - matters related to charge are expected to further adversely impact sabre's future results of operations and cash flow Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qlhurF) Further company coverage:

