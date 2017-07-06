BRIEF-Sembcorp Marine says Jurong Shipyard further extends standstill agreement
* Jurong Shipyard further extends standstill agreement with North Atlantic Drilling
July 6 Sachem Capital Corp:
* Sachem Capital Corp - - on June 30, co entered into the modification of second amended and restated commercial revolving loan and security agreement
* Sachem Capital - all amounts outstanding under bankwell credit line will become due, payable on June 30, 2019; maturity date had been March 18, 2018
* Sachem Capital says pursuant to modification credit limit was increased from $15 million to $20 million - SEC filing
* Sachem Capital Corp - interest rate is reset every three months Source text: (bit.ly/2uvW5iY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it has charged a former Audi manager with directing employees at the company, a division of Volkswagen AG, to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars.