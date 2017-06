June 22 Autodesk Inc

* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing

* Sachem head capital management lp says on june 21, sold portion of position in autodesk inc for portfolio management purposes Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sXY2XY) Further company coverage: