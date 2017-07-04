BRIEF-Wuxi Hodgen Technology unit signs strategic agreement with Ant Financial
* Says its partly-owned unit signs strategic agreement with Ant Financial
July 4 Sacheta Metals Ltd
* Says received overseas export order from overseas buyers.
* Says orders aggregating to a total of 670.6 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its partly-owned unit signs strategic agreement with Ant Financial
* Says it plans waste incineration power plant expansion project with investment of about 425 million yuan ($62.64 million)