BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts in JV deal with partners
* Says it plans to invest 540 million yuan ($78.67 million) to set up power battery JV worth 2.0 billion yuan in Ningbo city with partners including Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd
Feb 18 Saeronautomotive Corp :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 190 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 3.65 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XhOaMn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to invest 540 million yuan ($78.67 million) to set up power battery JV worth 2.0 billion yuan in Ningbo city with partners including Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd
* Reached a confidential agreement to settle the proceedings filed by the minority shareholders in court
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: