FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.73
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration announces first quarter 2017 consolidated financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 4.4 percent to $86.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* SAExploration Holdings - expect HOCOL agreement to add incremental revenue potential of about $40 million/year on normalized annual basis through maturity

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - as of March 31, 2017, SAE's backlog was $53.1 million

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - currently expects all of projects in its backlog to be completed during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.