April 12 SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration signs three year agreement with Hocol S.A. to provide geophysical services in Colombia

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - Agreement contains an option for renewal at maturity

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - All project awards earned under agreement will be contracted through supplemental agreements on project-by-project basis

* SAExploration Holdings - SAE further expects initial project awards to be followed by additional project awards covering opportunities in 2018, 2019