5 months ago
BRIEF-Saf-Holland FY net result down 15.9 pct at 43.5 million euros
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 17, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Saf-Holland FY net result down 15.9 pct at 43.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Saf Holland SA:

* Dividend per share to increase by 10 pct to 0.44 euros(previous year: 0.40 euros)

* Sales in 2016 reach 1,042.0 million euros ($1.12 billion)(previous year: 1,060.7 million euros); group organic sales at previous year's level

* At 8.7 pct, 2016 adjusted EBIT margin reaches upper half of target range of 8 to 9 pct

* 2017 full-year outlook: sales to increase to 1,060 million euros to 1,090 million euros; adjusted EBIT margin to remain in range of 8 to 9 pct

* Result for period of 15.9 pct down to 43.5 million euros (previous year: 51.7 million euros) in 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

