BRIEF-Saf-Holland Q1 net result up 1.8% to EUR 11.3 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA:

* STRONG ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* COMPANY CONFIRMS 2017 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK

* Q1 SALES INCREASED 10.5% TO EUR 287.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 259.9 MILLION)

* EBIT IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 ROSE SLIGHTLY FROM EUR 20.8 MILLION TO EUR 21.0 MILLION

* RESULT FOR PERIOD IN Q1 OF 2017 INCREASED BY 1.8% TO EUR 11.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 11.1 MILLION)

* EBIT MARGIN ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS SHOULD AGAIN BE WITHIN A RANGE OF 8% TO 9% IN 2017

* FROM TODAY'S PERSPECTIVE, COMPANY EXPECTS MARGIN TO RATHER TEND TOWARD MID-POINT OF RANGE DUE TO UPFRONT INVESTMENT NECESSARY TO ACHIEVE GOALS OF OUR GROWTH STRATEGY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)