May 26 (Reuters) - SAF TEHNIKA AS:

* SAYS IT IS VENTURING INTO SMART METERING TERRANE WITH NEW PRODUCT LINE ARANET

* SAYS ARANET IS AN ENVIRONMENTAL INTERNET OF THINGS ( IOT) TEMPERATURE AND HUMIDITY MONITORING SOLUTION FOR VARIETY OF BUSINESSES

* PRODUCT LINE CONSISTS OF TWO SOLUTIONS- ARANET MINI FOR SMALLER SITE SIZE APPLICATIONS, AND ARANET PRO FOR INDUSTRIAL-GRADE DEPLOYMENT

