5 months ago
March 15, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Safari Investments RSA names WL Venter as financial director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Safari Investments RSA Ltd:

* JZ Engelbrecht has resigned from his position as financial director with effect from April 1, 2017

* Promotion and appointment to board of WL Venter as new executive financial director with effect from April 1, 2017

* Engelbrecht will ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities, officially leaving company at end of May 2017

* Engelbrecht will continue to assist company on an on-going basis as a consultant to identify possible acquisition opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

