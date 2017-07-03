BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital plans to issue up to 37.4 mln series H shares
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JULY 26 ON CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 37.4 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
July 3 Safari World Pcl
* Agreed to an increase in investment value for construction of the company’s new theme park in Phuket
* Initial investment was 1.45 billion baht while new investment value is about 3.40 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lotte says no. of shares in IPO cut to 580 mln from 740.5 mln