BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 23 Safe Bulkers Inc-
* Safe Bulkers Inc reports fourth quarter and twelve months 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $31.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $31.2 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.09
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.