3 months ago
BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 mln secured credit facility
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 mln secured credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc-

* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility

* Safeguard Scientifics Inc- credit facility has a three-year term with a scheduled maturity of may 11, 2020 and bears interest at a floating rate

* Safeguard Scientifics Inc - at closing, company drew $50 million under credit facility.

* Safeguard Scientifics - proceeds from new facility to be used to repurchase/repay portion of co's 5.25% convertible senior debentures due may 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

