BRIEF-Safety-Kleen raises used oil pricing and service stop fees in waste oil collection business

July 12 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc

* Safety-Kleen announces increases to used oil pricing and service stop fees in waste oil collection business

* Clean Harbors Inc says its Safety-Kleen subsidiary is upwardly revising its pricing related to managing collection of used engine and industrial oils

* Clean Harbors Inc - effective immediately, Safety-Kleen is increasing cost of its charge-for-oil (CFO) program across its used oil collection network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: