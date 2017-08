BRIEF-Safilo H1 net result swings to loss of EUR 9.6 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - SAFILO GROUP SPA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 9.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 16.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET SALES EUR 552.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 651.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 24.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 GOING FORWARD BRAND PORTFOLIO NET SALES GREW 1.2% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE

* BY THE END OF JUNE BACKORDERS HAD BEEN SUCCESSFULLY RECOVERED AND FULL OPERATIONS RE-ESTABLISHED

* IN Q2 2017, THE ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE REFLECTED, AT THE GROSS MARGIN LEVEL, THE NEGATIVE PRICE/MIX EFFECT MAINLY DRIVEN BY THE EXIT OF THE GUCCI LICENSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)