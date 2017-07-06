BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Commission has recommended to tribunal that Mediclinic Southern Africa, Matlosana Medical Health Services deal be prohibited
* Proposed merger is likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in market for provision of private healthcare services in Klerksdorp and surrounding areas
* Proposed merger also raises public interest concerns as it significantly and negatively affects a particular industrial region around Klerksdorp Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ssSvod] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017