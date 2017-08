April 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal -

* Has confirmed Citibank N.A’s settlement agreement of 69.5 million rands for its role in the forex cartel

* Fine does not exceed 10 pct of Citibank’s annual turnover in South Africa

* Citibank has already begun supplying information that is helpful to the Commission’s investigation​ (Bengaluru Newsroom)