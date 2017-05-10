FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Saga Communicationsto sell its television stations in Joplin, MO and Victoria, TX
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Saga Communicationsto sell its television stations in Joplin, MO and Victoria, TX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Saga Communications Inc

* Saga communications, inc. Enters into an agreement to sell its television stations in joplin, mo and victoria, tx to morgan murphy media and enters into an agreement to acquire 4 fm and 1 am radio stations serving the charleston, sc radio market and 3 fm

* Saga communications inc - deal for purchase price of approximately $66.6 million

* Saga communications inc says deal for for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $66.6 million.

* Saga communications inc - assigned to sagamorehill midwest, llc its options to acquire assets owned by surtsey media, llc

* Saga communications-purchase assets serving charleston, sc radio market,assets serving hilton head and beaufort,sc radio markets,from apex media for $23.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

