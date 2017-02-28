Feb 28 Sagax AB:

* Acquires two properties in Helsinki for 129 million Swedish crowns ($14.30 million)

* Has also acquired a leasehold in Helsinki, located in direct connection to one of sagax existing properties

* Rental value of properties is equivalent to 12.4 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0238 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)