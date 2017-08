March 8 (Reuters) - Sagax AB:

* Sagax has issued bonds for 50 million euros ($52.8 million)

* Bonds expire on Sept. 9, 2020 and are part of bond loan 2015/2020 (isin: SE0007490883) and thus amount to 80 million euros Source text for Eikon:

