March 3 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc:

* Fairsail Limited acquisition

* Agreement to acquire Fairsail Limited, a global cloud HCM and people management system for mid-sized businesses

* Currently a minority shareholder, acquisition will see Sage take full ownership of Fairsail

* Acquisition is expected to complete within next 30 days.