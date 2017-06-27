BRIEF-Pinguin Haustechnik: majority of Pinguin-shares sold
* TRITON LIEGENSCHAFTEN GMBH SELLS 67.01 % STAKE IN PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK
June 27 Sage International Group Ltd :
* Konnection Global entered into agreement with Sage Funeral Services
* Agreement in relation to sale and purchase of Sage Eternity Gem Services for consideration sum of HK$3 million
* Group expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately HK$2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$139.6 million for year ended 31 March 2017, up approximately 10.2 pct