3 months ago
BRIEF-SAIC awarded $61 million task order by SSC Atlantic
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-SAIC awarded $61 million task order by SSC Atlantic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp :

* SAIC awarded $61 million task order by ssc atlantic

* Science Applications International - task order has 1-year base period of performance, 6-month option, total award value of about $61 million if option is exercised

* Science Applications International - work will be performed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Wahiawa, Hawaii; and Vicenza, Italy

* Science Applications International - to provide c4isr integration, engineering, and technical support services in support of army's capability set program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

