BRIEF-SAIC Q4 EPS $0.79

March 30 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp

* SAIC announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Science Applications International Corp - net bookings for quarter were approximately $0.8 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 0.8

* Science Applications International- estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of fiscal 2017 was about $8.0 billion of which $1.8 billion was funded

* Science Applications International Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79